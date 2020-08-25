Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested 48 outlaws including 27 persons for their alleged involvement in immoral activities, and recovered tempered car, stolen motorbike, narcotic, wine and weapons, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following his directions, strict policing measures are being ensured in the city against such criminals. On a tip-off regarding immoral activities at F-10 Markaz, Shalimar police team raided there after getting search warrant.

Police team headed by SHO Sub-Inspector Suman Shah, Sub-Inspector Sher Ahmed, ASI Muhammad Zaman and others succeeded to arrest 27 persons including 15 women involved in immoral activities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

Similarly, Aabpara police arrested Waqar Munawer and recovered 60 litres alcohol from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Zulfiqar and Waris and recovered three bottles from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Umer saeed and recovered 113 gram hashish from him.

Golra police recovered a tampered car from accused Muhammad Usman.

Tarnol police arrested four accused Noman Ali, Hassan Akram, Raees and Muhammad Akram and recovered three pistols and 250 gram hashish from their possession.

ACLC police team apprehended two bike lifters namely Awais Ahmed and Zafer Iqbal and recovered stolen bike from their possession.

Shams Colony police arrested accused Qasim Khan and recovered 125 gram hashish from him.

Homicide Unit police arrested Mehran Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sihala police arrested accused Azher Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him, while police team also arrested accused Waleed Qayyum for violating section 144. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed seven proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid the society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.