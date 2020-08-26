Share:

PESHAWAR - MPAs from Ja­maat-e-Islami have submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat urging the government to declare Friday as official weekly holiday.

The resolution would be tabled in the next session of the KP Assembly.

In their the resolution, MPAs Sirajud Din Khan and Humera Khatoon said that since Sunday was de­clared public holiday, the country’s economy as well as government affairs have been affected as many shopping centres and private organizations are di­vided over observing either Sunday or Friday as day-off. Also, employees at government offices mostly work till noon on Fridays.

They demanded the government to restore Friday’s weekly holiday as they said the day is considered as per Islamic teachings.