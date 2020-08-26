PESHAWAR/KARACHI - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised strict SOPs of Covid-19 for opening of schools from 15th of next month.
According to a notification issued in Peshawar on Tuesday, the Education Department directed school administrations to procure disinfecting materials, soaps and other items before opening of schools in the province.
Wearing facemask is compulsory for all students.
Similarly, the education department has also imparted training to teachers for implementation of SOPs in sch.
Director E&SE Hafiz Ibrahim said that as per the SOPs the training of all staff of schools regarding measures to be followed is being conducted while in seven districts including Kohat, Bannu, Haripur the teachers have completed their training.
He said that keeping in view the decision of the federal government to allow educational activities from September 15, the directorate has expedited necessary arrangements at provincial level and administrations of all schools have been directed to conduct disinfection spray within the school premises before opening of schools.
He said under the SOPs that masks would be mandatory for teachers and students while hand sanitizers, hand soap and other disinfecting material would be made available at schools to reduce risk of spread of the contagious disease.
CAA ISSUES NEW SOPS FOR DOMESTIC, INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for domestic and international flight operations amid coronavirus pandemic.
Director Air Transport of the CAA issued a notification of the SOPs, announcing that they would remain effective from August 26 to December 31, 2020, and would also be applicable on the chartered flights operating from within the country.
According to the SOPs: Only passengers and airport staff will be allowed to go beyond the parking area and no protocol will be allowed.
Protocols of any sort will remain suspended for the passengers and they could only be dropped before the departure lounge of the airport.
The plane would be disinfected before departure.
Crew members would be bound to wear PPE kits, surgical flights and gloves during the flight.
The mangers of the country-wide airports have been made responsible for implementing upon the fresh guidelines.
The airlines will be bound to provide complete detail of the passengers to the airports.
Health department officials would perform coronavirus tests of all passengers.
All luggage and cargo shall be disinfected by the airline soon after landing.
Boarding passes shall be issued with a gap of at least one adjacent seat.
All the passengers are required to wear surgical masks throughout the duration of the flight.
ACTIVE CASES FALL BELOW 10,000 MARK
The novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives across the country over the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 6, 255. According to latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the deadly virus infected 450 more people during this period, raising the tally of cases to 293,711.
As many as 24,231 samples were tested for the presence of Covid-19, out of which 450 turned out to be positive. The number of active cases of the disease has gone down to 9,031 as 278,425 patients have recuperated. More than 2.4 million tests have been conducted across the country thus far. Out of 1,128 patients under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, 117 are on ventilators.