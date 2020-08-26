Share:

PESHAWAR/KARACHI - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment has devised strict SOPs of Covid-19 for opening of schools from 15th of next month.

According to a notifica­tion issued in Peshawar on Tuesday, the Education De­partment directed school ad­ministrations to procure dis­infecting materials, soaps and other items before opening of schools in the province.

Wearing facemask is com­pulsory for all students.

Similarly, the education de­partment has also imparted training to teachers for imple­mentation of SOPs in sch.

Director E&SE Hafiz Ibra­him said that as per the SOPs the training of all staff of schools regarding measures to be followed is being con­ducted while in seven dis­tricts including Kohat, Ban­nu, Haripur the teachers have completed their training.

He said that keeping in view the decision of the fed­eral government to allow educational activities from September 15, the director­ate has expedited necessary arrangements at provincial level and administrations of all schools have been di­rected to conduct disinfec­tion spray within the school premises before opening of schools.

He said under the SOPs that masks would be man­datory for teachers and stu­dents while hand sanitizers, hand soap and other disin­fecting material would be made available at schools to reduce risk of spread of the contagious disease.

CAA ISSUES NEW SOPS FOR DOMESTIC, INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new stan­dard operating procedures (SOPs) for domestic and in­ternational flight operations amid coronavirus pandemic.

School administrations to procure disinfecting materials, soaps, other items before opening of institutes

Director Air Transport of the CAA issued a notification of the SOPs, announcing that they would remain effective from August 26 to December 31, 2020, and would also be applicable on the chartered flights operating from within the country.

According to the SOPs: Only passengers and airport staff will be allowed to go beyond the parking area and no proto­col will be allowed.

Protocols of any sort will remain suspended for the pas­sengers and they could only be dropped before the departure lounge of the airport.

The plane would be disin­fected before departure.

Crew members would be bound to wear PPE kits, sur­gical flights and gloves during the flight.

The mangers of the country-wide airports have been made responsible for implementing upon the fresh guidelines.

The airlines will be bound to provide complete detail of the passengers to the airports.

Health department officials would perform coronavirus tests of all passengers.

All luggage and cargo shall be disinfected by the airline soon after landing.

Boarding passes shall be issued with a gap of at least one adjacent seat.

All the passengers are required to wear surgical masks throughout the dura­tion of the flight.

ACTIVE CASES FALL BELOW 10,000 MARK

The novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives across the country over the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 6, 255. According to latest fig­ures released by the National Command and Operation Cen­tre (NCOC), the deadly virus infected 450 more people dur­ing this period, raising the tally of cases to 293,711.

As many as 24,231 samples were tested for the presence of Covid-19, out of which 450 turned out to be positive. The number of active cases of the disease has gone down to 9,031 as 278,425 patients have recuperated. More than 2.4 million tests have been conducted across the country thus far. Out of 1,128 patients under treatment in 735 hos­pitals across the country, 117 are on ventilators.