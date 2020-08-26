PESHAWAR - With the completion of two years in power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan sought two years departmental performance from every department of the province and asked the officials to share the performance reports with information department.
Every provincial department has been directed to submit its performance report in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relation Department, where every minister and secretary would hold a press briefing to inform the masses regarding their performance during last two years.
It is not for the first time as after completion of its first year in power in KP the PTI government had sought one-year performance report from each minister to inform the masses regarding ministerial performance.
Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department approved Rs.2.15 billion for merged district to reconstruct the damaged schools.
In Darra Adam Khail four primary and eight middle school would cost Rs.380 million for reconstruction. In Hassan Khail area for three primary and one higher secondary school Rs.340 million have been approved.
In Kurram for 15 primary and one high school Rs.450 million have been approved, while Rs.15 rupees have been allocated for three primary and one higher secondary school in Orakzai district.
Despite approval of the funds, the contractors were unwilling to start work calling the funds allocated not enough for the construction. However, the provincial working development party has decided to increase the budget to start construction work on these schools.