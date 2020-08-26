Share:

PESHAWAR - With the completion of two years in power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan sought two years departmental performance from every de­partment of the province and asked the officials to share the performance reports with information de­partment.

Every provincial department has been directed to submit its performance report in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Information and Public Relation Depart­ment, where every minister and secretary would hold a press briefing to inform the masses regarding their performance during last two years.

It is not for the first time as after completion of its first year in power in KP the PTI government had sought one-year performance report from each min­ister to inform the masses regarding ministerial per­formance.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education De­partment approved Rs.2.15 billion for merged dis­trict to reconstruct the damaged schools.

In Darra Adam Khail four primary and eight mid­dle school would cost Rs.380 million for reconstruc­tion. In Hassan Khail area for three primary and one higher secondary school Rs.340 million have been approved.

In Kurram for 15 primary and one high school Rs.450 million have been approved, while Rs.15 ru­pees have been allocated for three primary and one higher secondary school in Orakzai district.

Despite approval of the funds, the contractors were unwilling to start work calling the funds allocated not enough for the construction. However, the pro­vincial working development party has decided to in­crease the budget to start construction work on these schools.