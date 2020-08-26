Share:

KARACHI-The University of Karachi (KU) is taking part in the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project (TBTTP) by offering 25 acres of its land for urban forest and block plantation.

The Sindh Forest and Wildlife Department would provide saplings and technical facilities in this regard. Under the TBTTP, 6x6 feet thick forest plantation and fruit trees would be planted along with indigenous forestry, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

This year the KU and the SFD would plant around 20,000 saplings of Gul Mohr, Lignum, Tamarind, Jungle Jaleebi, Naeem, Sukun Chain, lime, dates, pomegranate, almond, and other plants whereas it intends to establish the forest with the help of 100,000 trees at the campus during the next five years.

Secretary Forest and Wildlife Department Sindh Abdul Rahim Soomro along with Chief Conservator Sindh Dr. Abdul Jabbar Kazi, the Divisional Forest Officer, Karachi-I Maqsood Ahmed Memon and the DFO Karachi-II Gul Muhammad Junejo visited the University of Karachi and met KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

The meeting was held at the VC Office and Dean Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, Campus Security Advisor Dr. Moiz Khan and Chairperson Department of Mass Communication Fauzia Naz were also present on the occasion.

They also visited the campus and decided that saplings work should be initiated during the current monsoon season. Secretary Forest and Wildlife Department Sindh Abdul Rahim Soomro and KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi agreed to finalize the feasibility of the project in the next few days. The Memorandum of Understating regarding the project would be signed in the upcoming weeks.