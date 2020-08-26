Share:

LAHORE-Batting legend Brian Lara has termed Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali’s 141-run innings in the third Test against England in Southampton as ‘one of the best-ever captain’s knocks in modern cricket’.

Lara lauded Azhar for leading the side from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 141-run knock and said: “Captain Azhar Ali played a brilliant inning, which saved his side from the worst Test defeat as the team had no chance of winning it. When Azhar was playing, I was watching one of the best Test hundreds and rearguard action I have ever seen,” wrote Lara in an Instagram post.

Azhar, who’d managed just 38 runs in three previous innings this series, shared a stand of 138 with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (53). “Two great partnerships with Fawad Alam and Mohammed Rizwan but Azhar Ali played one of the best captain’s knock in modern cricket. I know Trinbago Knight Riders won their CPL match but my remote remained untouched. Well played Azhar Ali. True captain’s knock,” he added.

During his innings, Azhar became just the fifth Pakistan batsman after Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf to have scored 6,000 Test runs.