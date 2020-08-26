Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senior leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan [MQM-P] will hold a meeting with PTI’s senior members to express reservations for not taking them into confidence about legislative matters. The MQM-P members will hold a meeting with the senior leadership of the ruling party [PTI] next week [After 10th Muharram], said political sources. The government has recently managed to approve the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills from the National Assembly with the support of its coalition partners. The government had to face stiff resistance from the opposition parties to pass these bills. The coalition partner of the ruling party from Sindh [MQM-P], around a month before, had expressed reservations with PTI’s senior members at the floor of the house. Sources said that the government has planned to pass some more bills in the house during the next week. The government side would address the reservations of the MQM-P before summoning the next session of the National Assembly, which is likely to be summoned by the second week of September.