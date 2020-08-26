Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday visited NAB headquarters in Lahore to get briefing over updates in all mega corruption scandals being investigated at the regional bureau.

He was briefed by Director General (DG) NAB Lahore along with his Combined Investigation Teams (CITs) regarding updates in the high profile cases. During the briefing, the Chairman NAB stressed for pursuance of all cases on fast track phenomenon based on merits. Chairman NAB said that there was no let-up for corruption and corrupt elements.

While, eradication of corruption from motherland was the prime job of NAB and the Bureau strives to contribute in the progress of country, he added. He said that NAB was a investigation agency as it has nothing to do with politics, adding that NAB officers’ and officials’ commitment and dedication was for the nation and country.

He said that it was NAB’s resolve to bring all corrupt elements and their cases to logical end, and also recover every single looted penny from such corrupt elements. He maintained that NAB had so far recovered a hefty amount of Rs 466 billion from corrupt elements in different corruption scandals and the same was deposited to national exchequer.

While issuing instructions to officials of Investigation and Prosecution Wings of the regional bureau, Chairman NAB emphasised that all corruption scandals to be pursued in accordance with the law.

He also re-affirmed his commitment that the corrupt elements to be tackled with iron hands.