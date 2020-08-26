Share:

LAHORE - The two-day trials of Nadeem Ghauri Cricket Academy have been completed here on Tuesday, where over 120 young cricketers took part. Former captain Mohammad Yousuf also witnessed the trials on the second day. Addressing the participants, Yousuf urged them to work hard and learn the cricketing skills with full devotion. “You will have to show firm commitment to become a successful cricketer. You people are very lucky to have experienced coaches like former Test cricketers Nadeem Ghauri, Manzoor Elahi and Zahoor Elahi,” he added. On the opening day, Test cricketers Manzoor and Zahoor Elahi examined the cricketing abilities of the probables during the trials. Asim Maqsood and Tariq also cooperated in the completion of trials.