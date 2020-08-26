Share:

Amid fears of another wave of coronavirus due to lack of implementation upon precautionary measures in tourists spots, National

Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday directed to improve the testing process at the tourism destinations to avoid the situation.

The NCOC meeting headed by federal minister Asad Umar was briefed by the provincial officials regarding the ongoing coronavirus situation and measures adopted to tackle it.

The meeting stressed upon implementing coronavirus SOPs at the tourism spots in the country, besides also improving testing at these destinations.

It was informed during the meeting that SOPs violations have been reported from tourist spots and experts fear that it could lead to another wave of coronavirus in the country.

On August 23, five hotels at the top tourist spots in the country, Naran and Kaghan, have been sealed after some of the hotels' staffers in the area have tested positive for coronavirus.

Moreover, the meeting, also attended by Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Health Affairs Dr Faisal Sultan, mulled over implementation on coronavirus guidelines during the month of Muharram.

The briefing said that an improvement in implementation on coronavirus SOPs have been witnessed during majalis in Muharram as the meeting emphasised upon further improvement with the support of masses.

The NCOC also directed the officials to improve precautionary measures in sensitive areas identified by the forum.