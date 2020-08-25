Share:

The whole nation is talking about corruption and nepotism. It is time now to understand the actual meaning of the term. We need to ask ourselves a very personal and honest question, “Have we not practised or were we not a party to nepotism in our own petty life?” Many a time, we have avoided standing in a queue and got our job done by using money, power, and contacts.

Haven’t we greased palms, given money to get things done? Haven’t we recommended the names of our near and dear ones for a job or a post? Haven’t those of us in positions given preference to our relatives? Haven’t we flattered our seniors for a hike and promotion? Haven’t we bribed cops and rode free after breaking traffic rules? Haven’t we used contacts to get our children admitted to good educational institutes? It is high time we do justice to ourselves.

SHABIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.