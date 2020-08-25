Share:

islamabad - The Haunting Of Hill House was a hit for streaming service Netflix in 2018. And now fans can expect another helping of scares with a follow-up titled The Haunting Of Bly Manor. Developed by Mike Flanagan who was the Hill House show runner, Bly Manor is not directly linked to the first series although some cast members are returning in new roles. Netflix released a first look at The Haunting of Bly Manor, releasing a series of images from the upcoming anthology drama. The show is based on the classic Henry James novella The Turn of The Screw, published in 1898. It tells the story of a governess hired to care for two orphaned children in a remote country house and starts to notice a couple who hang around the estate unseen by anyone else. Flanagan is promising that the new season will be even scarier than the first.