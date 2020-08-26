Share:

As talks were held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan demanded the release of next tranche under the current loan programme, it was learnt on Wednesday.

Sources in the finance ministry say discussions were held in connection with the second quarterly review during which the IMF official received a detailed briefing on different economic indicators.

They added that Pakistan was implementing the loan programme – the 39-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) signed on July 3, 2019 – and had shown progress in the reform programme.

According to these sources, financial indicators are positive in the first quarter of the current financial year and the current account deficit has also been reduced during the same period.

Moreover, they added, exports have increased in the month of July and the economy is starting to recover after the lockdown linked to the coronavirus pandemic.