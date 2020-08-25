Share:

“Love. The reason I dislike that word is that it means too much for me, far more than you can understand.”

-Leo Tolstoy

Image: Playbill

On August 26 1992, Anna Karenina opened up at the Circle Theatre in Times Square and ran for 46 performances. Directed by Theodore Mann, the Broadway production starred Ann Crumb in the lead role and John Cunningham as Nicolai Karenin.

Anna Karenina is a 1992 musical book by Peter Kellogg. It is based on Leo Tolstoy’s classic of the same name and follows the tragic character, a fashionable but unhappily married woman, and her ill-fated liaison with the Count.

In keeping with the theatre’s small size (by Broadway standards), the staging included a sparse set, an almost bare stage, and only seven members in the orchestra, with orchestrations by Peter Matz. The musical ran for 46 performances. It received Tony Award nominations for Best Actress in a Musical (Ann Crumb), Best Book of a Musical, Best Score of a Musical, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gregg Edelman),as well as a Drama Desk Award nomination for Lanning.