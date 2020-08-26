Share:

KARACHI - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh, has dispatched relief goods to the rain-affected areas of Sindh province on Tuesday. Relief goods — including food items, blankets water coolers, dewatering pumps and tents — were sent to provide relief to the people hit by the torrential rains. According to PDMA, 200 water coolers, 1000 tents and 200 kitchen sets have been provided to the Tharparkar district administration, while district Badin received 13 torrential rains, Tharparkar district 10, Thatta 13, and Mirpurkhas 12. Similarly, 61 have been provided to KMC and local administration of Sindh, according to PDMA, Sindh.