Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared the petition seeking removal of Shahzad Akbar Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for accountability non- maintainable.

Chief Justice (CJ) of IHC Athar Minallah while announcing the reserved judgment in this case has rejected the petition filed by the petitioner seeking removal of Shahzad Akbar from his post Wednesday.

CJ IHC remarked in 9-page written verdict appointing special assistant is discretion of Prime Minister (PM) under article 93 of the constitution.

The verdict said the petitioner has not presented any record to prove Shahzad Akbar interference in NAB. It is discretion of PM to appoint special assistant any one for him. There is no criterion of qualification for appointing special assistant. Special assistant can become part of proceedings of parliament but he cannot cast vote.