NCOC, on Monday, discussed a detailed plan of action for management of the holy month and compliance of SOP’s to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. While emphasizing upon the use of face masks and maintaining social distancing, Minister Asad Umar directed the stake-holders, especially the provincial chief secretaries, to take all the necessary measures including action over violations of SOP’s in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, said that our country was reporting a steady decline in COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks, but warned that the cases might increase if negligence was shown towards preventive measures. The slightest carelessness can lead to the re-emergence of the pandemic, he said. “We should not undermine the use of masks and implementation of safety precautions to avoid the second wave” he stressed. “It is up to us to increase or decrease the number of cases in Pakistan”.

Remembering these statements given by Dr Faisal, we all should follow SOPs more strictly in the upcoming holy month of Muharram. It is only this way that we can combat COVID-19 and spend this Holy month peacefully.

KANWAL ALI,

Karachi.