LAHORE - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC), the apex regulator of medical and dental education in the country, has approved MBBS and BDS admission policy for the session 2020-21. PM&DC Council has allowed all admitting universities to conduct MDCAT or entry tests for the 2020-21 Session from 19th September to 25th October 2020 across the country including AJK while adhering to COVID-19 related SOPs. Approximately, 250,000 students will appear in the MDCAT / Entry Test through which around 18,000 students to be enrolled in the medical and dental colleges. As per statement issued by the PM&DC, the weightage for the admissions will be calculated under a formula of 50% for entry test, 40% for HSSC/FSc and 10% for SSC. It has also been decided that minimum 65% score in FSc (Pre Medical) or equivalent will be required to become eligible for the MDCAT or entry test and only those students will be eligible for admissions, who obtain at least 33% score in the MDCAT or entry test. Registrar PM&DC Brig. (retired), Dr Hafizuddin Ahmed Siddiqui said that total no of multiple choice questions for medical and dental colleges admission test in all provinces and federal area will be 200 with four options. He added that breakup of these 200 MCQs shall be Biology 80, Chemistry 60, Physics 40 and English 20.