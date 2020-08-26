Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to devise short, medium and long term policies to ensure availability of ample food commodities across the country to meet the needs of people.

The Prime Minister was chairing the federal cabinet in Islamabad.

The cabinet was informed that a ship carrying 60,000 ton wheat is arriving at Karachi port today, while another cargo vessel with 60,000 metric ton wheat will reach on August 28. In the month of September, around 0.5 million ton of imported wheat will be available in the country.

The cabinet was informed that the steps taken by the government has resulted in reduction of wheat prices.