ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Tuesday revised the admission policy for the session 2020-21 and 50 percent marks have been allocated for the entry test exam MDCAT.

The statement released by the PMDC said that council in its meeting has allowed all admitting universities to conduct MDCAT or Entry Test for the session 2020-21 from 19th September to 25th October 2020 across the country including AJK while adhering to COVID-19 related SOPs.

Approximately 250,000 (Two Lac Fifty Thousand) students will appear in the MDCAT/Entry Test through which around 18000 (Eighteen Thousand) students will be enrolled in the medical and dental colleges.

The statement said that 50% weightage will be given to entry test exam, 40 percent to HSSC/FSc, and 10 percent to SSC.

The statement also said that it has been decided that minimum 65% marks in FSc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent will be required to become eligible for the MDCAT or Entry Test and only those students will be eligible for admission who have obtain at least 33% marks in the MDCAT or Entry Test.

According to a statement by Registrar PMDC Brig. (Retd) Dr. Hafizuddin Ahmed Siddiqui the council had revised the admission policy to facilitate students and their parents keeping in line with merit.

He said a total number of multiple-choice questions for medical and dental colleges admission tests in all provinces and the federal area will be 200 with four options. He said that breakup of these 200 MCQs shall be Biology 80, Chemistry 60, Physics 40, and English 20.

He said the time duration to attempt the whole paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. The Council, he added, had also directed all Admitting Universities to complete all admissions well in time. Regulations related to admission policy have been uploaded on the PM&DC website.

PM&DC, the apex regulator of medical and dental education in the country has approved MBBS and BDS admission policy for the session 2020-21.