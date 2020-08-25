Share:

ISLAMABAD- Police have launched special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers and nabbed 67 beggars, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed special teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars’ handlers while legal process is ensured to register FIRs against the professional alm seekers. These teams arrested 67 professional beggars from various areas of the city during last 48 hours. DIG Islamabad has directed to shift child beggars at shelter homes and protection centres.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that strict action would be taken against those beggars found around commercial centres, signals and other business areas.

The performance of special squads is being reviewed on daily basis.

DIG said the campaign against the professional alm seekers will be made more effective and strict action would be taken against those who force children and women to adopt this business.