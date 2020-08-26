Share:

Police have foiled a big plan of terrorism in Shabqadar, the area of Charsadda and nabbed 3 terrorist of banned organisation.

According to police the action has been taken in the occasion of Muharram ul Haram and three terrorist of banned organization has been nabbed and explosives, 2 IED’s and 3 hand grenades have been recovered from their possession.

Three Sims of Afghanistan have also been recovered from the custody of terrorists. One of the terrorist was also the facilitator of terrorist commander.

They were planning a big terrorist attack and they had also prepared suicide bomber to attack police station. Arrested terrorists were also involved in extortion and target killing.