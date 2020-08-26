Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabei met yesterday with three members of Parliament from the Pakistan People’s Party to discuss the situation in Palestine. The PPP delegation included Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Raza Rubbani and former Speaker of the National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi. The Ambassador discussed the latest situation in Palestine, the American ‘deal of the century’, the Israeli annexation plans for more of the occupied Palestinian territories, and the tripartite agreement between the UAE, Israel and the United States of America. They affirmed Pakistan’s historical position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. They also affirmed the steadfast position of the government and people of Pakistan not to recognize Israel. In the end of the meeting they conveyed their greetings to President Mahmoud Abbas.