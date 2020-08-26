Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need for promotion of bio­technology sector keeping in view its potential to boost country’s exports, besides generating employment op­portunities. He was chairing a meeting on Jhelum Biotechnology Park, held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The President highlighted the importance of industri­al as well as herbal biotechnology.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hus­sain briefed the President about the importance and role of the Biotech­nology Herbal Medicine Park in the economic development of the coun­try. The President appreciated the initiative of Ministry of Science and Technology and underscored the need to align research and development projects to meet the socio-economic needs of the country.