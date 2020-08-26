Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that isolation of Muslims by the Indian government is a matter of grave concern and it is the responsibility of the world to hold India accountable for the repressive actions against minority groups.

Talking to outgoing Ambassador of Indonesia, Iwan Suyudhie Amri, who paid a farewell call on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said that India was increasingly becoming intolerant to Muslims, who are being persecuted and targeted persistently.

The President said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Indonesia, and wanted to further expand bilateral relations in areas of trade, economy and defence.

He thanked the government of Indonesia for ably steering the discussion in the UN Security Council on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Alvi also appreciated the contributions made by the outgoing ambassador towards improving the bilateral

relations between the two brotherly countries.

The ambassador said that both the countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields. They emphasized the need to further expand bilateral relations in the fields of defence and trade.

The ambassador also appreciated Pakistan’s role in successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic.