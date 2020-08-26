Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting of Punjab Skill Development Authority (PSDA) here on Tuesday and granted approval for 13 points agenda pertaining to administrative and financial affairs.

According to spokesperson, the board members accorded approval to the vision statement of PSDA, institutional development plan, mapping of skill sector and other matters.

Approval was also given to constitute committees comprising human resource, audit, finance and procurement.

These constituted committees would provide assistance to the board members during the decision making process. It was also decided to hire qualified persons from the private sector according to the rules.

Aslam Iqbal on the occasion said that technical educational institutions had been brought under one umbrella with the establishment of PSDA.

He said that this revolutionary step taken by the Punjab government would promote quality technical education across the province.

Aslam Iqbal said that this step would prove to be beneficial for preparing skilled human resource according to the needs of industry and international market.

He vowed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government would bring prosperity revolution in the country by embracing the youth with the latest education as they would play the role of an engine to bring national economic progress.

The minister highlighted that Labour Market, Information Cell also be established to cater to the modern needs of labour. Aslam emphasized that the future of Pakistan was linked with the promotion of technical education.

He underscored that we were advancing forward under an effective strategy in order to promote quality technical education.

PSDA Director General Saleha Saeed presented a detailed briefing to the minister regarding affairs of PSDA. MPAs Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sumaira Ahmad, Rabia Sultan, Industries & Trade Secretary Capt (retired), Zafar Iqbal and other board members attended the meeting.