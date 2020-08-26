Share:

KARACHI- Member of Sindh Assembly Shahnawz Jadoon visited different rain-affected areas of the city on Tuesday. According to a statement issued here, he visited Keamari, Sikandarabad and Machhar Colony and its adjacent areas. After rainfall in the city, people could not drain out water from their homes and localities because there was no proper drainage system in these areas, he added. The MPA said that despite such a pathetic situation, no one from the provincial government reached the affected areas to help the people there. “Residents of these areas have suffered huge losses due to rains and the Sindh government is responsible for all this,” he concluded.