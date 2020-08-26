Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman has said that the situation in Sindh province is getting worse with every passing day.

Every day a new problem arises in Sindh. PPP leaders hold press conferences on every other day for unnecessarily criticism on federal government. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the party secretariat “Insaf House”. He was accompanied by Senior Vice President Mahmood Maulvi, General Secretary Saeed Afridi, Karachi Spokesperson Jamal Siddiqui, Subhan Ali Sahil, Capt (retd) Rizwan Khan, Arsalan Faisal Mirza, Imran Siddiqui, Nawaz Mandokhel and others.

Khurram Sherzaman further added that the most shameful thing for the Sindh government was that Prime Minister Imran Khan was forced to give the responsibility to the NDMA to clean the storm drains of Karachi. This was not a new issue, PTI have been facing this situation in Karachi for 12 years.

Khurum sher zaman said “we are very grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for prioritizing the solution of Karachi’s problems.” After failure of provincial government it was decided that NDMA was given the responsibility to provide relief to the people of Karachi from the incompetence of PPP.

Khurram Sherzaman demands that the details of the funds received by the local bodies and DMCs in the last four years be disclosed. Where did that money end up? Why is the situation so bad in Karachi’s districts?

He said, Sindh’s local government department ranked first in irregularities. PPP had failed to provide basic facilities like education, health, and clean drinking water to the people of Sindh. Bilawal Zardari’s party had not been able to build a sewerage system in Sindh in 12 years. In our view, PPP had lost its right to rule. Their mission was only to harm and harm the people. One of their leaders, who used to be a meter reader, had now become a billionaire and was blaming the federal government for all the shortcomings.

The money that the PPP released to clean the city’s drains went to Dubai, the United States and London. The mercy showered on the city became a nuisance because of the Sindh government. “We want the federal government to take over the system of Sindh,” he added.

He further said that PPP had no intention to complete the K4 project, there was a big problem of water in Karachi and PTI requested the Prime Minister to give the responsibility of this project to the army. Notice should be taken of ongoing corruption in Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

Khurram Sherzaman added that the World Bank had given Rs 1.5 billion to the Sindh government for cleaning the drains. Sindh Chief Minister said that cleaning could not be done due to Corona. The PPP provincial government had completely failed to provide any relief to the people. Soon the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would take such a step which would provide relief to the people of Sindh.