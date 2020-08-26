Share:

The armed forces continued with their relief and rescue efforts in the metropolis on Wednesday after torrential rains left residents of several low-lying areas stranded and without help.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Army Engineers' machinery including heavy plant effort is in progress to stop water flow from Malir Nadi by refilling the breached area."

Water in Malir Nadi has been reduced and backflow from Quaidabad to Malir Nadi has started, said the military's media wing, adding that boats have been deployed in various areas to shift stranded people to safer places.

ISPR added that more than 200 families have been stranded on rooftops due to heavy flooding in Malir Nadi, Kohi Goth and Dur Muhammad Goth.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday had directed the military troops to set up relief operations in Karachi to assist the people affected by heavy rains.

“Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care”, the army chief had said.

The Met Office has confirmed that the 90-year record of the monsoon downpour was broken after two days rainfall in Karachi in August this year.