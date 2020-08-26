KHYBER - Rescue 1122 tackled 34 emergencies across Khyber District during last week.
Emergency Officer of Rescue Department of Khyber Ishfaq Hussain in a report said that out of 34, 6 were traffic accidents, 20 medical, 2 were fire eruption incidents and 6 were recovery accidents.
He said in the above mentioned emergencies, the Rescue 1122, recovered 24 patients and shifted them to hospitals.
According to the official, Rescue 1122 Khyber also received 529 calls of which maximum were fake.
He asked the masses to avoid calling fake phone calls to the Rescue center as it could affect efficiency of the rapidly responding workers of the Rescue 1122.