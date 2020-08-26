Share:

KHYBER - Rescue 1122 tackled 34 emergencies across Khy­ber District during last week.

Emergency Officer of Rescue Department of Khyber Ishfaq Hussain in a report said that out of 34, 6 were traffic acci­dents, 20 medical, 2 were fire eruption incidents and 6 were recovery ac­cidents.

He said in the above mentioned emergen­cies, the Rescue 1122, recovered 24 patients and shifted them to hos­pitals.

According to the offi­cial, Rescue 1122 Khyber also received 529 calls of which maximum were fake.

He asked the masses to avoid calling fake phone calls to the Rescue cen­ter as it could affect effi­ciency of the rapidly re­sponding workers of the Rescue 1122.