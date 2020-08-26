Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply in bail plea of Anwar Majeed on medical ground.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, conducted hearing of the petition of Anwar Majeed chairman of the Omni Group and close aide of former President Asif Ali Zardari, for bail in the fake bank accounts case. During the hearing, Justice Qazi said that may Allah grant good health to Anwar Majeed and asked from Munir A Malik, who represented Anwar Majeed, whether his client wanted bail to go abroad for treatment. The judge said that the experience of going abroad for medical treatment after getting bail from court has not been good. Malik said that Sindh High Court has said that there is no concept of allowing an accused to go abroad for medical treatment. Malik, who argued the case from Karachi Registry through video link, said that Anwar Majeed’s treatment is possible abroad as his surgery in Pakistan was not successful.

Justice Mushir Alam questioned whether the accused is not seeking bail, but wants the court’s permission to allow him to go abroad for medical treatment.

Malik replied that the constitution guarantees every citizen the right to avail medical treatment of his choice. The court asked what guarantee is there that Anwar Majeed would return back to the country.

He replied that whatever the guarantee court wants will be provided. The bench after hearing the arguments adjourned the case till September 2 for further proceedings.

In June this year, the Islamabad High Court had turned down the bail application of Khawaja Anwar Majeed in the fake bank accounts case. The fake bank accounts case pertains to alleged money laundering worth billions of rupees through 29 accounts opened in three banks.

The Federal Investigation Agency had named PPP leader Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, his sons and over 10 others as accused in an interim reference filed in a banking court in August 2018.