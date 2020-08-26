Share:

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the government to announce a special tax-relief package for private advertisers, who have also incurred huge financial losses during Covid-19 lockdown.

The demand was made by SCCI President Maqsood Anwar in a meeting with a delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Outdoor Advertisers Association (KPOAA) here on Tuesday.

The KPOAA President Haji Rashid Ahmad, General Secretary Asif Hussain, Chairman Inayatullah, Vice President Salman Khan, Ismail and Zahid Khan attended the meeting.

SCCI Vice Presidents Shahid Hussain and Jalil Jan were also present on the occasion.

The KPOAA delegation apprised the SCCI president about the issues being faced by the private advertisers. Maqsood Anwar assured the private advertisers to take up the issue with relevant department in an efficient manner.

He said the SCCI had always played an integral role in the resolution of problems being faced by the business community and would resolve with same patience in future as well.

The SCCI president urged the government to introduce business-friendly policies in consultation with the chamber and other relevant stakeholders.