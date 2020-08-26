PESHAWAR - Speakers at a media briefing yesterday called for provision of quality and respectful maternity services, particularly amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The briefing titled Respectful Maternity Care, was organized by the KP Healthcare Commission, and the Research and Development Forum for Safe Motherhood at the Peshawar Press Club here.
Speaking on the occasion, Aasiya Khan, Advisor of Public Health Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that women and their newborns deserve quality maternity care services with dignity and respect, especially in the times of COVID-19.
She further apprised that the government is taking all possible measures to ensure quality health services across the provinces. The Health Department has been working closely with all other departments, especially KP Healthcare Commission, to ensure undisrupted health services to mothers and children.
“We are trying to ensure female staff for women patients at health facilities. Maulvi Amir Shah Hospital in Peshawar city has been converted into a maternity hospital recently,” she added.
Dr Maqsood Ali, chief executive officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission, said that the Commission is committed to improving health services in the province. The Commission, with support of partner organizations, is developing standards for all kinds of health services at health facilities including public and private health facilities.
”Since patient’s rights are a fundamental feature of the Commission’s charter, these standards aim to safeguard rights of patients, especially mothers,” he said.
He added that the Commission has taken an initiative to develop Minimum Service Delivery Standards, which will define basic service standards for health services for women and children.