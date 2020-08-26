Share:

PESHAWAR - Speakers at a media briefing yes­terday called for provision of quality and respectful materni­ty services, particularly amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing titled Respectful Maternity Care, was organized by the KP Healthcare Com­mission, and the Research and Development Forum for Safe Motherhood at the Peshawar Press Club here.

Speaking on the occasion, Aasiya Khan, Advisor of Pub­lic Health Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that wom­en and their newborns de­serve quality maternity care services with dignity and re­spect, especially in the times of COVID-19.

She further apprised that the government is taking all pos­sible measures to ensure qual­ity health services across the provinces. The Health Depart­ment has been working close­ly with all other departments, especially KP Healthcare Com­mission, to ensure undisrupted health services to mothers and children.

“We are trying to ensure fe­male staff for women patients at health facilities. Maulvi Amir Shah Hospital in Peshawar city has been converted into a mater­nity hospital recently,” she added.

Dr Maqsood Ali, chief execu­tive officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission, said that the Commission is commit­ted to improving health services in the province. The Commission, with support of partner organi­zations, is developing standards for all kinds of health services at health facilities including public and private health facilities.

”Since patient’s rights are a fun­damental feature of the Commis­sion’s charter, these standards aim to safeguard rights of patients, es­pecially mothers,” he said.

He added that the Commis­sion has taken an initiative to develop Minimum Service De­livery Standards, which will de­fine basic service standards for health services for women and children.