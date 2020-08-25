Share:

In late October of last year, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the sentence of ailing former premier Nawaz Sharif for a temporary period in the Al-Azizia case, on the plea that his health was in critical condition after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count. The bail period has passed, yet the former primer remains in London, allegedly due to health complications.

While he has been largely laying low, giving a few rare statements here and there, his stay in the United Kingdom has been a great source of media speculation, rumours and conspiracy theories.

Every now and then, a picture of Nawaz Sharif in London surfaces, and political discussion in the Sharifs, who have in some ways become just a citation in a PTI government, is reignited. Just recently, a picture of him strolling the streets of London with his son has been circulated around television and social media, once again piquing interest upon the exact nature of Sharif’s health problems. It has led to various voices demanding that Sharif be extradited back to Pakistan to face his trials. The flurry around the picture has reached the government too, with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar calling Sharif an absconder and saying that the government is “adamant” to bring him back from the UK where he is currently seeking medical treatment.

The government would be advised not to get distracted from the picture scandals. While it is in its rights to push for extradition, its focus in its speeches and press conferences should be on the pressing issues of governance today—it should not divert the rhetoric back to Nawaz Sharif and his platelets. All those who are not judges in the case, medical professionals associated to his case or are not part of those mandated by law to bring him back or let him stay there should refrain from unsolicited opinions.