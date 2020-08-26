Share:

The number of total active coronavirus cases across the country have plunged to 8,987 where around 482 have been tested COVID-19 positive and 12 people have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country.

No coronavirus affected patient was on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

As many as 12 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. Out of the total deceased 11 died in hospital and one died out of hospital on August 25.

Almost 113 ventilators were occupied across the country out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19 patients.

During the last 24 hours, 482 people were tested coronavirus positive where the total active corona cases in the country were 8,987 on August 25.

However, 24,593 tests were conducted on August across the country including 8,214 in Sindh, 9,908 in Punjab, 2,727 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,832 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 471 in Balochistan, 20 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), 171 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).