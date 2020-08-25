Share:

KARACHI-TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT company providing tracking, telematics, and location based services and solutions, has partnered with Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital services provider, to collaborate on innovative new technologies for their customers.

Following the partnership, the two companies aim to jointly develop unique solutions to address key challenges for the B2B and B2C markets as well as to support mutual growth. Jazz will have access to TPL Trakker’s Location Based Services (LBS) APIs, powered by TPL Maps, the mapping arm of TPL Trakker. TPL Maps is Pakistan’s first and leading digital location technology provider licensed by the Survey of Pakistan. As a location data powerhouse covering 400 cities, 4.5 million geo-coded address and 600,000 km of road network mapped across Pakistan, TPL Maps will be a key technology partner for Jazz. Capitalizing on each other’s strengths, the collaboration aims to create greater operational efficiencies for Jazz and enable the two companies to bring new innovations to the market.

TPL Trakker and Jazz signed an MoU at a digital signing ceremony held on 28th July to mark the occasion.

The partnership marks a critical development in the market where an MNO is partnering with a local IoT and location technology company to accelerate growth. TPL Trakker has garnered increasing recognition for its location technology and data as a significant number of startups and established businesses in Pakistan are testing and choosing TPL Trakker’s LBS APIs to make their assets location-enabled. In the year 2020 alone, TPL Trakker has grown its client base by 400% after partnering with several brands including Telenor, foodpanda, Eat Mubarak and MiRyde, to name a few. As the leading local LBS provider in the country, TPL Trakker is poised to power the development of the tech economy – creating a modern, digital, productive, and globally competitive Pakistan.