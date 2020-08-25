Share:

KARACHI-Unity Foods, a renowned name in the food sector, has launched a new variant of flour “Sunridge Chakki Fortified Atta”.

This is the first time that fortified flour has entered the local market and Unity Foods takes immense pride in being the one to introduce it. The product is launched in line with the government’s Food Fortification Programme which aims to eradicate malnutrition from Pakistan and Sunridge has pledged to be a part of this great cause. This new variant of wheat flour is not only pure but also equipped will all the essential vitamins and minerals including vitamin b12, zinc, iron and folic acid. It is prepared in state-of-the-art PESA Mill – a Swiss technology introduced the first time ever by Unity Foods in Pakistan. It helps ensure that the wheat is free from all kinds of impurities such as dust, chemicals and bacteria.

The unveiling ceremony of the product took place the other day at the Sunridge Flour Mill, Port Qasim, Karachi. Abdul Rasheed Jan Mohammed (CEO, Westbury Group of Companies) and other noteworthy figures were present at the event among other guests that included celebrities, media personnel, nutritionists and bankers. The well-renowned businessman, Aqeel Karim Dedhi (Chairman AKD Group) was also invited as the chief guest for the event. The honourable guests were also given a tour of the factory and informed about the various measures that the company has been taking in order to provide the best quality wheat to people and play its part in fighting malnutrition in Pakistan.