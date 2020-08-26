Share:

Peshawar - Aug 25: As part of the on-going partnership with Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the United States government, through US Agency for International Development (USAID), in cooperation with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, has delivered 54 brand new ventilators to hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to support Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19.

Five of these ventilators had been provided to the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

The equipments were part of the 200 ventilators contributed to Pakistan by the United States.

The ventilators were delivered in partnership with the NDMA and Chemonics.

“The delivery of these ventilators at this critical time will help save precious lives,” said USAID Pakistan Deputy Mission Director Michael Nehrbass. “These compact and easily deployable ventilators will contribute to Pakistan’s overall response to the COVID-19 outbreak by increasing the capacity of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) to provide advanced life support for critical patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority and Ministry of Health along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department officials to cope with COVID-19 successfully and thanked them for their dedicated support and leadership.