HAFIZABAD

Set up with the connivance of traffic police and extortion mafia, encroachments on the most of busy thoroughfares and illegal rickshaw stands have created problems for motorists and pedestrians here, it is learnt. The Tehsil Municipal Administration and traffic police have launched several "half-hearted" campaigns but failed to get any fruitful results.

According to a survey, the number of push-carts has increased from 100 last year to over 300 this year with connivance of extortion mafia and TMA officials. Some TMA officials and vendors on condition of anonymity said that the mafia extorted Rs20 per set-up daily which is being divided into the mafia and TMA officials.

Similarly, the number of rickshaws has been increased manifold during the past one year and these vehicles are seen parked even in the middle of different busy and congested chowks particularly Fawara Chowk, Vanike Chowk, Qatal Garh Chowk, near Railway Gate creating traffic mess and problems for buyers especially females. However, the TMA has failed to establish any rickshaw stand.

According to a driver, each rickshaw drive pays Rs10 to the contractor of parking lots and they are also forced to pay extortion to alleged representatives of traffic police. The driver alleged the extortionists included Moni and Shani besides others extract Rs10 from each rickshaw at Fawara Chowk and other places in presence of traffic cops.

Awami Mahaz President Rana Khalid Mehmood has called upon the district administration and police to hold an inquiry into the issue to eliminate temporary and permanent encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

ROBERY: Five armed dacoits snatched a mini truck loaded with two tonnes of fish from three traders near Jalalpur village.

According to police source, three fish traders along with mini truck driver Shoaib Ullah after purchasing two tonnes fish from a fish farm Chhani Mureed (Qadirabad) were on the way to Faisalabad. When they reached on the band road Jalalpur five armed dacoits intercepted them. On resistance the dacoits caught hold of the three traders and driver, tied them with ropes and snatched the mini truck loaded with fish worth Rs0.5 million. The police have registered a case against the accused.