KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has a plan to convene an Apex Committee meeting in the first week of January to discuss continuous implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

He said this while talking to the media after offering fateha and laying wreaths at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He was accompanied by his cabinet members and senior officers.

Shah said that continuous implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) was very important to eliminate terrorism from the country. “The military leadership in Sindh has changed. New corps commander and Rangers director general have taken over. Therefore, a new strategy to continue the targeted operation is necessary,” he said. He said that he had planned to convene an Apex Committee meeting in the first week of January.

Replying to a question, he said that he was not the competent authority to give powers to the mayor of Karachi; it was the assembly, which had given him the powers and the position. “This is not a dispute of power, but we (mayor and the chief minister) are working together for the betterment of people of Karachi,” he said. This is the service to people and he must do it. “I will be supporting him whatever he needs,” he said.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that Dr Asim had been granted bail in a terrorism-related case. He said that he was facing some other cases and it was not appropriate to discuss them because the matter is subjudice. He said the issue of raids on the offices of Anwar Majeed was being looked into as per law.

Replying to another question, the chief minister said the country was being run without a foreign minister, but he was being asked about the police inspector general who had gone on leave. “To avail leave is the right of any officer and the police IG has also availed the facility,” he said.

He urged the prime minister to accept the demands of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. His demands were constitutional and diacritic. “He has not made any unusual and unconstitutional demand,” he added.

Talking about the arrival of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the chief minister said that opponents of the PPP were quite upset. “When Zardari took over as president, the country was passing through a very difficult phase,” he said. “Zardari not only steered the country out of difficulties but also strengthened democracy and introduced the 18th amendment under which provincial governments became strong enough,” he said.

Later, the chief minister accompanied by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay tribute to him.

The chief minister along with the PPP chairman visited St Patrick’s Church at Saddar and participated in the Christmas celebrations. The PPP chairman and the Sindh chief minister cut the Christmas cake and had selfies with the youngsters of the Christian community.

Later, the chief minister along with former president Asif Zardari visited Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mausoleum where the project director briefed the former president about the Abdullah Shah Ghazi Dargah project.

PPP chief Zardari directed the engineers to install escalators along the staircases. “This is very important because the people who can’t climb those stairs must be facilitated to reach the Mazar of the saint,” he said.

He also directed the project director to construct a huge dome at the Mazar to make it visible from far away.

Zardari directed the chief minister to keep visiting the Mazar project and make it as he had conceived.