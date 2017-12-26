MELBOURNE - Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann will not seek to renew his contract when his current deal expires at the end of 2019, he said in an interview aired Monday. Lehmann outlined his plans to Fox Sports, declaring the English summer season in 18 months will be his last hurrah. "That will be it," Lehmann said when asked whether he will seek a new contract beyond 2019. "It will be a case of too much time, too much travel. "For me, I've really enjoyed the role and loving it," he said.