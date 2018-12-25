Share:

NOORPUR THAL-The PPP is the only party which can pull the country out of the crises, said local PPP leaders. PPP Khushab district president Dr Sadiq Naeem and general secretary Mirza Niazi Baig were addressing a workers meeting here the other day.

PPP Tehsil Noorpur Thal chief organiser Sardar Ghazi Amanuensis Ullah Khan Baloch presided over the meeting. A large number of PPP workers attended the meeting. District President PPP General Secretary said that the PPP has always been committed to the democracy, adding that their party had always fought for democracy against dictators. They said that the party has sacrificed a lot for strengthening democracy. They said that loadshedding, unemployment, price hike, lawlessness and other problems of the country were created by poor policies of the former rulers.

PPP local leaders Sardar Ghazi Aman Khan Baloch, Anwar Khan Baloch, Safdar Ali Khan Baloch, Muhammad Salman, Malik Ejaz Hussain Chandram and others also addressed on the occasion.

SCHOOL GETS DISTINCTION

It is great honour for Govt Elementary School Sidha Thal as its students have grabbed prominent positions in scouts competitions. According to details given by the school headmaster Muhammad Imran, the students of the school have qualified for Presidential Gold Medal Award. He said that five students of the school took part in provincial scouts competitions at Lahore and all the students remained successful and have qualified for Presidential Gold Medal Award competition. He also lauded the efforts of PET Hafiz Fahimur Rehman and other teaching staff. Meanwhile, the social and educational circles of the Thal congratulated headmaster, PET and other teaching staff of the Govt Elementary School Sidha Thal for this brilliant success in scouts competitions.