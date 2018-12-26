Share:

ISLAMABAD - Criticizing what they termed the selected accountability Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders have said that no evidence of corruption or money laundering was presented in the verdict given against Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the selected accountability by a selected prime minister was not acceptable and said that they were waiting to see the NAB move against Aleema Khan, Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan in a same way the government was hunting and hounding the opposition parties leaders.

Flanked by Mushahid Ullah Khan, Rana Sanaullah, Musaddaq Malik, Maryam Aourengzeb and other senior party leaders, Ahsan Iqbal drew the attention of Chief Justice of Pakistan and sought his action against the alleged massive irregularities in the Peshawar project and Rs. 900 million spent on the accountability apparatus in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa which had been shut down.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif was handed down punishment on assumptions as there was no evidence of his (Nawaz) involvement in money laundering and the prosecution could not bring any proof of corruption against him.

He said that on one hand NAB was out to witchhunt the PML-N leaders while on the other hand was giving preferential treatment to PTI people who are free to move. Even with serious corruption allegations and charges against them some of which they had admitted as well while on the other hand PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif was behind the bars for well over 80 days and no case was filed against him yet.

He said that people of Pakistan had rejected such selective accountability and that was the reason the PML-N was still ruling the hearts and souls of people of Pakistan.

He further said that in the first case Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking the salary from his son while now he was handed down with imprisonment and fine for receiving money from his son abroad.

"Now I want to raise this question that in the Middle East up to 3.5 million Pakistanis remit money to their families, so would they be considered their business partners or co-owners? If any son sends money to his parents, will he be held guilty,” he questioned.

"Nawaz Sharif was ascertained the owner of that company simply on the basis that his son sent him money — a practice that is done by millions of Pakistanis.

"PML-N leaders are arrested during inquiry but PTI leaders, who even have references filed against them, are free and the law is not in motion against them. Nawaz Sharif appeared 165 times in the court but PTI leaders' cases get delayed at their leisure. They are given dates as per their preference.”

"No one can arrest PTI leaders. All the summons and arrests are for PML-N leaders because this government is on ventilator. Another form of convention or Q League is being imposed on Pakistan in the form of PTI," he said.

The former interior minister claimed that the corruption being committed under the PTI government is more than that done by the previous governments but "no NAB and no court is taking notice of it".

On the occasion, former governor Sinddh Mohammad Zubair urged the prime minister to also hold his own party leaders accountable, especially those who "have themselves admitted that they owned offshore companies".

"We demand of NAB and the courts that the agility they have shown against the PML-N, we want to see the same against the PTI leaders.”

The former governor Sindh questioned as to why the case of prime minister's sister Aleema Khanum was wrapped up and no action was taken.

"If it was solved with a penalty then it means that she had done something wrong," Zubair said. "Why isn't the same penalty solution offered to the PML-N? Our question is how did she send money abroad from here. The PM should set an example here.”

Zubair demanded that the PTI leaders make complete disclosures of their earnings, money trails and property acquisitions.

Sharif was convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference but acquitted in the Flagship Investments reference — a distinction that Punjab's former law minister Rana Sanaullah found hard to understand.

Rana, however, slammed an unnamed individual from Rawalpindi for "acting as the spokesperson of NAB and the judiciary".

Senator Mushahidullah echoed Sanaullah's sentiments regarding the individual from Rawalpindi as well as another from Jhelum.

Musadiq Malik, the former spokesperson to the prime minister, drew a parallel between the incumbent government and the Adolf Hitler-led Nazi Germany.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, while responding to a question on restrictions on media, claimed that the "government wants to shut down all private channels so that only PTV remains, which could then keep their failures and corruption hidden".