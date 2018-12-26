Share:

Islamabad Police have arrested 12 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, heroine from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Islamabad police have accelerated efforts against those involved in drug peddling activities and other anti-social elements.

He said that koral police arrested two persons involved in land grabbing activities who were identified as Naeem and Muhammad Bashir. Police also arrested accused Mehram Ali and recovered 30 liter wine from him. Sihala police arrested Muhammad Ramzan involved in illegally gas filling.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Mehmood Ali and recovered 1400 gram hashish involved in supplying narcotics in educational institutions. Police also arrested Abdullah and recovered 150 gram heroine from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Excite Shehzad and recovered 15 liter wine from him. Secretariat police arrested accused Saddam Hussain and recovered 610 gram hashish from him.

Kohsar police arrested accused Shahid Mehmood and recovered 265 gram hashish from him. Banigala police arrested accused Muhammad Iqbal and recovered 310 gram hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested two accused Nawab Zada and Said Muhammad involved in illegally oil selling. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for effective policing measures in the city.