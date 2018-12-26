Share:

ISLAMABAD - The sorry state-of-affairs of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in the absence of a permanent Director General for the last one year has turned the entire complex into a garbage den and no one is ready to accept the responsibility.

Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera retired in February this year, ever since three acting DGs were brought in by Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry. Amer Ahmed Ali was the most effective Acting DG, as he not only ensured training camps, but also took giant steps towards eliminating the menace of corruption, while during his three-month tenure, the mega corruption in Liaqat Gymnasium was given top most importance as he formed a committee, who submitted a detailed report and when the action was initiated against the culprits, Amer was removed. After that, Arif Ibrhim took over the reins of PSB as Acting DG. He was instrumental in starting a lot of activities while complex started giving good look. A few camps were also started and he also ensured discipline.

Then came the present Acting DG Khakan Babar, who never bothered to pay any heed towards the issues being faced by the organisations and employees. His tenure is one of the worst till date, as he is sitting on the files of employees and not a single camp was started, pensions of the retired employees were stopped for last three months, who are now in pathetic condition and even begging the DG and other officers to have mercy on them. IPC Minister Dr Fahimda Mirza also didn’t bother to take any decision to resolve the issue. The medical stores have also stopped providing medicines to PSB employees, as their outstanding bills are yet to be cleared.

The IPC Minister promised several times to appoint a permanent DG soon, but despite a lapse of more than 3 months, no new DG was appointed yet. The IPC Minister also allowed motorbike stunts in Jinnah Stadium, where the tatan track was already in deplorable condition and after more than a month, the stadium is still recovering from the aftershocks.

The Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, which had hosted countless national championships and a number national hockey team’s training camps, is also in shambles while the satiation of goalposts and scoreboard is pitiable. Millions of rupees were spent in the name of renovation/maintenance of Fatima Jinnah Hostel, Roshan Khan Squash Complex, Liaqat Gymnasium, Allama Iqbal Hostel, its kitchen, bathrooms and rooms, but they are also in miserable condition.

When this scribe visited the hostel and met with Assistant Director Hostels Malik Imtaiz Hussian to seek his point of view, he said: “I have brought the entire issue into the notice of high command and informed them about the sorry state of affairs, but no heed was paid. The contractors never listened to my complaints, so now myself I can’t do anything.”

When contacted PSB Director Media M Azam Dar, he said: “IPC Secretary Jameel Ahmed has taken notice of Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium and passed on directives to call the contractors, who are now answerable about the venue. The inquiries of Allama Iqbal Hostel, Liaqat Gymnasium, Jinnah Stadium and Roshan Khan Complex are under process. Those, who will be found guilty, have to face the music. The IPC minister won’t let them off the hook.”