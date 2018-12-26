Share:

President PML-Q and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain greatly regretted murder of former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi and said that the incident is a highly deplorable tragedy and a futile attempt to create chaos in the country.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Chaudhry Shujaat said that the assassinated leader was very capable, courageous and hardworking worker of Karachi and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). He said that speeches of the deceased in the National Assembly were the proof of his love of love for Pakistan, no words are strong enough to condemn his murder, Ali Raza Abidi was very precious asset of the nation and the country.

The PML-Q president emphatically called for Sindh government to bring his murderers in the court for justice and provide justice to the inheritors. Peace has been restored in Karachi through untiring hard work and sacrifices of the Pak Army, the enemy should not even think to sabotage it because the entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces like iron wall, he stated.

Paying tributes to the Pakistan Army for establishing peace in the country, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that he will continue appreciating the peace efforts of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and sacrifices of the armed forces in the war on terror, now the time has come that like the Pakistani nation the world should also efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan.