MIRPUR (AJK)-Christmas, the birth day of Jesus Christ (AS) - the religious festival of Christian fraternity, was celebrated across AJK including all three districts of Mirpur division on Tuesday with religious fervour and devotion and pledge for maintaining harmony, brotherhood and love and affection among the humanity.

The Christian community in the area prayed through special prayer services for the progress, prosperity and sovereignty of Pakistan and freedom of Occupied Kashmir from long Indian subjugation. They prayed for the unity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan coupled with the renewal of the pledge to perform an active role for stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan side by side the majority Muslim community of the country.

Special Christmas ceremonies were held at Mangla (Mirpur) and local District Council Hall under the auspices of Christian Welfare Trust with the coordination of local social welfare and public representative organisations of the Muslims. The venues of these ceremonies were beautifully decorated with colourful buntings and banners. Special gifts were distributed among children and social workers.

On the occasion, speakers - the leaders of Christian Welfare Trust including Younis Bhatti, Reverand Yaqoob Shehzad, Padri Haroon, Brother Tourqeer Ikhlaq and others said that the Jesus Christ (AS) gave the message of love and affection and tolerance, which, they added, is required to be observed by all classes of the humanity to establish peace and harmony across the globe. They said that all segments of the society would have to work collectively above religious difference for the sake of safety and eternity of the humanity.

The speakers vowed to lend all potential and capabilities for the speedy progress, prosperity, solidarity and integrity of the country.