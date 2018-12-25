Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the teachers and students to catch up with the pace of change and take advantage of the emerging technologies to make teaching and learning process easier and faster. “Our educational establishments need to refocus on their program of studies and find out whether programs are adequately preparing the students for present and future needs or not,” President Khan said while addressing a ceremony after inaugurating newly-constructed girls hostel of the University of Kotli here the other day.

The ceremony was also addressed by University of Kotli Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Dil Nawaz Ahmed Gardazi and attended by Deans, Principal Officers, Directors, heads of the departments, faculty members, administrative staff and large number of students of the university.

Earlier the president and other guests observed the exhibition of drone developed by a student of IT Department of the university and distributed 35 laptops among the students of the university who performed well in various disciplines. Referring to the exhibition of drone developed by the research students of the university, the President said he is excited to witness the practical approach of the faculty and students for the conversion of knowledge into practice by the IT Department.

“I am sure this is not the only effort of one department but all departments are performing in the same way. I would like to see at least five patents and Industrial products of the University of Kotli in next couple of years,” the AJK President expressed his optimism. He said that teachings programs at the university are all emerging technological fields ranging from Biotechnology to nanotechnology, Artificial Intelligence to Robotics besides the well-established fields of Business Administration and Social Sciences related to human development. He praised the HEC for providing generous financial support to the university to develop its basic infrastructure and improve learning environment. “Approval of a mega project worth Rs1.38 billion by HEC for developing basic infrastructure of the university will reshape this institution with state of the art facilities for teaching and learning as well as research and creation of knowledge,”. The President said that the girls hostel constructed with the cost 132 million under HEC umbrella project will provide safe and secure environment for the female students of the university, adding that progress of the University of Kotli in short span of time, since its inception is praiseworthy. “The collective wisdom, efforts and dedication of administration, faculty and students of the university will soon bring this institution as most prestigious seat of learning within the country and at international level, Sardar Masood Khan said.

AJK president, who is also chancellor of the university, said that another facility provided by HEC through the PERN and Smart University projects has facilitated the faculty and the students with high speed internet 24 hours for accessing the free online resources to learn. The Smart University project, the president went on to say, also help the administration and academics to monitor the class room teaching, laboratory activities and outdoor involvement of the students within the campus besides surveillance of the security of the campus. He also appreciated the University for organizing many important events including International Science Conference, CPEC seminar, Job Fair, series of motivational, walks, sports events and social activities within and outside the campus.