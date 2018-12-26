Share:

ISLAMABAD – Thanks to a swashbuckling 201 by Amir Jamal, Nadra cricket team thrashed NUST cricket team by 196 runs in a friendly fixture played here at NUST cricket ground on Tuesday. Nadra skipper M Yusuf won the toss and opted to bat first. They scored huge 410 runs in allotted 35 overs. Amir Jamal played a brave knock of 201 runs studded with 20 boundaries and 5 sixes while his teammates Shahid Ilyas contributed with 59, Farmanullah 43 and Faik Ali 36. In reply, NUST couldn’t resist Nadra bowling well and were bundled out for 215. Bilal and Irfan scored 35 runs each. Leg spinner Hamza Ali Butt ripped through NUST top order and claimed 3 wickets in 4 overs. Jamil Awan sent 3 tail-enders to pavilion in 5 overs and off spinner Mummad Tufail took 3 wickets to help Nadra register thumping win.