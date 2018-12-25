Share:

TASHKENTL-Three skiers were killed in an avalanche in northeastern Uzbekistan on Monday, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations said Tuesday. The accident took place on the ground of sports complex "Beldersay" in the Bostanlyk district of Tashkent. The victims were found under the snow slide by rescuers at 19:05 local time (1405 GMT) on Monday. "Three citizens, while practicing one of the types of alpine skiing, drove into the forbidden zone and as a result of their movement a snow avalanche came down. This led to the death under a snow slide," an official of the ministry said.